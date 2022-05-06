VMRO-DPMNE proposed a law that would increase salaries in the public education, but it was rejected by the ruling coalition, said VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski. The party is preparing to block the Parliament in an attempt to force early elections, while the Government is still negotiating a salary increase with the public sector teachers who were on strike until late last week and could go on strike again next week.

I don’t know how advanced this simulation of negotiations with the teachers is. If its goal was to break up the strike and to reduce the anger of the teachers, I think it failed and only made them angrier. Deep inside I hope there is a good deal that will satisfy the teachers. We fully support their demands. We proposed a bill to the Parliament but unfortunately the SDSM – DUI Government rejected it, Mickoski said.