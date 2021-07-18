VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, during his visit to Bitola, regarding the work of the local government in the city, but also the proposals for mayors of SDSM, said that SDSM nominates old names and corrupt mayors.

Whoever be SDSM’s candidate in Bitola, he has nothing to offer, because you them nomination 31 names, old names, there is nothing new. They have forgotten the old promises, and now we see that they are making new promises. I am sorry that the ruling majority has failed to attract new people at the local level, and they rely on the old corrupt mayors, said Mickoski.

He pointed out that unlike SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE comes up with completely new names. As announced by Mickoski, more than 95% of the candidates for mayors will be people who will seek the trust of the citizens for the first time and will be people who will work honestly.