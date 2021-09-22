VMRO-DPMNE is a state-building party. Generations and generations of our fellow citizens have passed through the structures of VMRO-DPMNE, many MPs, many ministers, many directors, many activists, many members, people who have really left a serious mark on the functioning of VMRO-DPMNE as a political party, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Shenja.

Mickoski added that today the party’s group in Parliament, apart from the few more experienced, consists of mostly MPs having their first term.

Mickoski pointed out that regarding the candidates for mayors, it can be seen that more than 95% will for the first time seek the trust of the citizens in the municipalities in which they are running.