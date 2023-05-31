I have been hearing lately a thesis deriving from the Government’s kitchens that VMRO-DPMNE will accept the same constitutional amendments offered after the current Government falls, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said.

Ï am glad that they admit that and even expect their Government to fall, however, they should know that not now, not ever, not during this or any other mandate, VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition parties will accept constitutional amendments under these conditions and a Bulgarian diktat.