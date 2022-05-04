Speaking at an event in Karbinci, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski reiterated the party’s position that they will not support amending the Constitution and adding the Bulgarian nation to the preamble until Sofia vouches that it will stop blocking Macedonia’s EU path after that change is implemented.

I’m always an optimist, but when it comes to Bulgaria, things appear to be becoming hopeless. Our Government and those tasked by us to lead the negotiations have no strategy. What the Macedonian people needs to know is that, whatever happens in June, is that, even the biggest betrayal perpetrated by our Government will not lead to an opening of the accession talks. I was very clear and I will repeat the position of VMRO-DPMNE. We will not open the Constitution until there is a clear guarantee from the Bulgarian Parliament that, if the Constitution is opened and amended, that means that all open issues between Macedonia and Bulgaria are closed. And that there will be no additional demands until Macedonia becomes an EU member state. Only then can we talk, Mickoski said.