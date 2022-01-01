VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski in the New Year’s interview with TV Alfa said that he does not expect a dynamic year of change, adding that in the field of European integration VMRO-DPMNE will not allow the Macedonian identity to be touched and accept the Bulgarian Resolution to be part of the negotiating framework.

When we talk about the European perspective, I do not expect that something could change dramatically. I am deeply convinced that there is no 5 + 1 plan or whatever they want to call them, because there is a Resolution of the Bulgarian Parliament. There are points in that resolution that are unacceptable for us as a nation, and even for politicians like Zoran Zaev, because it is a seriously negative and assimilation policy. As long as that resolution exists, there is no agreement. We will have a stalled European integration process, said Mickoski.

He stressed that the first moment when that resolution will be withdrawn or replaced by another, then there could be an agreement.