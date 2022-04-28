The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook that VMRO-DPMNE will not support the opening of the Constitution without written guarantees for the Macedonian history, Macedonian language, without artificial footnotes.

This is especially important since we have witnessed in the past period that the government is negotiating with Bulgaria on issues that affect the Macedonian identity, language and history.

Mickoski emphasized that if there is an opening of the Constitution which would provide for part of the Bulgarian people to be included in the preamble, VMRO-DPMNE will not support it without prior written guarantees for our history, Macedonian language, without artificial footnotes, for our uniqueness and cultural diversity.