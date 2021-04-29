VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will resist the plan by the Zaev Government to build a new clinic near Skopje worth over half a billion EUR. According to Mickoski, the project will be a corrupt boondoggle.

There is no submitted project for the new clinic, there is a feasibility study on 35 pages, and based on that we are expected to allow that 503 million EUR of taxpayers’ money are spent. When we saw how unserious the proposal is we realized that these people care about nothing other than commissions. We say yes to a new clinic, but no to 503 million EUR being spent by the most corrupt Government in Europe, Mickoski said during a MRTV interview.

The proposal is put before the Parliament, but is advancing slowly, mainly due to the frequent inability of Zaev’s majority to convene the Parliament. A much more reasonably priced expansion to the Mother Teresa clinical complex was in the pipeline in 2017, when Zaev and his SDSM party grabbed power. They quickly stopped this project and had a politically linked architect draw up a plan for a massive new clinical complex west of Skopje. VMRO wants the funds to go to the expansion of the downtown Mother Teresa complex, a smaller new clinic next to the 8th of September hospital, and clinical centers in Tetovo, Bitola and Stip.