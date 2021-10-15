VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski urged the voters not to fall for the smaller opposition parties in the local elections, because that would only split the anti-Zaev vote.

Zaev can only fall if we vote for VMRO-DPMNE. Don’t trust ad-hoc parties who are doing an excursion in politics. A vote for the smaller parties is a vote for Zoran Zaev because it splinters the opposition, Mickoski said during his rally in Sveti Nikole.

He implied that some of these small protest parties are directly coordinating their activities with Zaev.