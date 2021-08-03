VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met Tuesday in Belgrade with Serbian President and SNS leader Aleksandar Vucic.

The meeting, which was also attended by Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, as Mickoski informed, focused on deepened cooperation of the two sister parties within the European People’s Party, European perspectives and regional cooperation.

I pointed out that the region needs to finally take a serious step in terms of fighting and searching for a better life and happier citizens. The future of the region is not in building walls, but bridges that will bring a better and richer life for all, pointing out that European integration should be an accelerator of those processes. We expressed readiness for deeper cooperation within the European People’s Party, informs Mickoski.

According to him, the Serbian president supported the positions for development of cooperation and deepened friendship, as well as the “Mini Schengen” initiative, which should not be seen as an alternative to the European Union but as a way of bridging barriers and developing countries.