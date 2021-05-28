VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned the Zaev regime not to make additional concessions to Bulgaria on Macedonia’s national identity and history. During a Konrad Adenauer Foundation event in Ohrid, Mickoski said that VMRO will not accept any additional treaty Zaev and Pendarovski may sign with Bulgaria.

If the newfound optimism is based on the promise of new national concessions, then my message to Pendarovski, Zaev and the other politicians in Macedonia is that VMRO-DPMNE will not accept a single sentence that could be interpreted freely, and would lead to new national concessions for the Macedonian people and for our state. We will not support any such treaty and immediately after the creation of the next VMRO-DPMNE led Government, it will be abandoned, Mickoski said.

He called on Pendarovski to schedule a meeting and to inform him about the content of his conversations with Radev in Rome.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession talks as it demands that Macedonia adopts the Bulgarian historic and national creation narrative.