Macedonia

19 patients died, six of whom died in November and December, 415 new Covid-19 cases registered

A total of 19 people died due to Covid-19 complications, and among them were reported six patients who died during the months of November and December, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. Out of 2,549 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 415 new cases were registered and 244...