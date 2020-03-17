We agreed that the health of our citizens is above all, we unanimously agreed that the elections should be postponed and that a legal basis should be found for how it should be implemented, while respecting the Constitution and respecting the laws, said Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, after the leaders’ meeting.

Our position is that an expert team should be formed after the leaders’ meeting to find the legal basis for the decision to postpone the early parliamentary elections. There is no legal basis for convening the Psrliament. VMRO-DPMNE calls for declaring 30-day crisis situation throughout Macedonia and then state of emergency if needed. During the day Pendarovski will have to inform how the elections should be postponed and which institution will then have to schedule the elections, said Mickoski.