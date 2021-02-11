VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, during Thursday’s visit to Golemo Konjari near Prilep, referred to the delay of the first shipment of vaccines, which was due to arrive today from Serbia, but was postponed.
Shameful, how can I comment on this case. I can simply say that I am already ashamed that I am part of this, I would say, political swamp, even if it is the opposition. It is a shame that people from the government do to us on a daily basis, to the whole country, the whole nation, regardless of political, religious affiliation or nationality, Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlachs, Serbs, Bosniaks and others. This is a disgrace and a great shame that happens to us all, said Mickoski.
According to Mickoski, not only are we the last country without vaccines, but are also being ridiculed.
Instead of sitting down and signing their resignations, I still see them trying to find excuses through some stupid statements that they issue to the public and say they lacked documents, brains is what they lack. That is what I can say, if they had a little more brains and strategy and vision, then today we would not be ashamed of their actions, said Mickoski.
