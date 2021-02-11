VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, during Thursday’s visit to Golemo Konjari near Prilep, referred to the delay of the first shipment of vaccines, which was due to arrive today from Serbia, but was postponed.

Shameful, how can I comment on this case. I can simply say that I am already ashamed that I am part of this, I would say, political swamp, even if it is the opposition. It is a shame that people from the government do to us on a daily basis, to the whole country, the whole nation, regardless of political, religious affiliation or nationality, Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlachs, Serbs, Bosniaks and others. This is a disgrace and a great shame that happens to us all, said Mickoski.

According to Mickoski, not only are we the last country without vaccines, but are also being ridiculed.