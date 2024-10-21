Speaking at a European summit in Salzburg, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia is eager to reach a solution in the dispute with Bulgaria that will prevent the opening of new, additional lines of dispute.

Even if we include the Bulgarians in the Constitution, there is no guarantee that this will be the final demand, and that in six months we won’t face demands for something more. As a Government, we are dedicated to find a solution and to active dialogue. One of the solutions, of course, is to use the formula already present in the Prespa Treaty, of delayed entry into force, at the moment when we join the European Union. This is a protective mechanism from further conditions, Mickoski said.

The implementation of important elements of the Prespa Treaty with Greece was delayed and conditioned with Greece accepting Macedonia’s entry into NATO, or the opening of EU accession talks (which Bulgaria is currently blocking). Mickoski is proposing that Macedonia implements the current Bulgarian demand of including the Bulgarian minority in the Constitution, but with delayed effect and linked to the closing of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.