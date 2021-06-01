VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party is working to secure a new majority in the Parliament that would bring down the Zaev Government. Zaev has only 62 seats in the 120 seat Parliament and has often been unable to convene a session of Parliament.

The main purpose of the opposition is to secure early elections if it believes that the Government is managing things badly, and we definitely believe that. We demand resignations from the Govenrment daily and we call for early elections as soon as possible. We work on securing 61 votes against his Government every day, and once we have them we will notify the public, Mickoski added.

As for specifics, he only said that the SDSM group in Parliament is part of this push. Zaev is facing splits in the party over his concessions to Bulgaria and over the growing corruption scandals.