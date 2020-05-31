VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed the public on Facebook after the number of Covid-19 cases is rising every day. According to him, it is not the time for party conflicts.
It is necessary to urgently consolidate the system. The number of 62 new Covid-19 cases warns that we are dealing with a second wave and a Commission on Infectious Diseases acting under political dictates. It is not the time for party conflicts, but a robust action to protect the health of citizens. Responsibility also includes leadership. Health must be protected, Mickoski wrote.
