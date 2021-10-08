This is people’s fight against the corrupt system of the government, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski emphasized at Friday’s rally in the municipality of Gazi Baba.
Mickoski told the citizens that not everyone is the same, ie that he believes in Macedonia and its people, unlike SDSM and Zoran Zaev who believe in tenders, power and money.
This is a fight of the idea we believe in and dream of, as opposed to the destruction of values and the violation of principles. They believe in tenders, I believe in Macedonia and its people. They are the politics of power and money, I am for creating a future for all generations. There is a difference. We are different in morals, deeds, history, and intentions, said Mickoski.
