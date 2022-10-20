The bottom line is that we, as the opposition, are doing everything to reach early parliamentary elections. It is important to do everything we can, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on the “Jadi burek”show.

For this, we need to reach 61 MPs and we will work to reach that.

There are installations that want to extend the career of these incompetents and radicalize the situation. In the 21st century, nothing radical can be achieved in Europe. We want it to happen faster, especially after the historic result of the local elections and polls, which are extremely favorable and in which we are two to one in relation to SDSM, but we are treading carefully, Mickoski said.

The president of VMRO-DPMNE indicated that there are installations and instigators who attack the party in order to reduce the difference with SDSM.