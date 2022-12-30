We are encouraged that there are MPs from the Coalition in the Government of DUI supported by SDSM, who send clear signals that they want to put an end to this criminal and corrupt rule of this coalition as soon as possible and that they are ready in the Parliament to support the dissolution and the organization of early parliamentary elections, said today the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, answering a question after the inspection of the new kindergarten in the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov.

According to Mickoski, they can finally talk about 61 deputies, if, as he said, they do not have any pressure in the meantime.

I am encouraged by the signals of those who want to see Macedonia moving forward. Unfortunately, they do not see that in their ranks. I ask you to understand me, I cannot talk about more details, taking into account the fact that we have a completely “dualized” judiciary and prosecutor’s office, which, together with the law enforcement agencies, will put pressure on those people, Mickoski said.

The party’s president emphasized that it is time for DUI to go into opposition after 20 years.

It would be good and healthy for them to spend a term of four years in the opposition. It is acceptable for us to have quick early elections, and the citizens will decide what the future government will be. Let’s support those people who gave such signals, let’s vote no-confidence in this Government together and hold early elections, said Mickoski.

Asked about the announcements about an Albanian prime minister, Mickoski said that for him the most important thing is that this Government is defeated and put the priority on early parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

I am not going into the agreements that this parliamentary majority has. If SDSM thinks that it will give way to DUI, it is their job and decision. If we read the law, the prime minister should be from the ranks of the largest ruling party. It is a secondary issue, the primary issue is early elections, Mickoski emphasized.

Regarding constitutional amendments, he reiterated that VMRO-DPMNE as a party has a clear position – that this Parliament has no mandate to amend the Constitution.