While the opposition was calling for urgent economic measures, the Government seemed to inhabit a different reality and kept persuading the public that everything is fine, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in a TV interview. He said that the meeting of party leaders held to discuss postponing the elections and the spreading epidemic did not result in serious decisions as the ruling SDSM party was disinterested.

You notice their primitive know-it-all attitude which is extremely worrying at the moment. It’s like they don’t live in Macedonia, like they are not from around here. We are facing a disaster, Mickoski said.

Through the interim Deputy Finance Minister who was nominated by VMRO-DPMNE Mickoski called for a meeting where he would present his economic proposals before the Government, and said that he offered two serious experts to sit on a body that would decide what steps should be taken. These proposals were rejected by SDSM. The Government and SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev are panicking as the budget projections show a shortfall of over 50 percent – more than two billion EUR.

Mickoski accused the Government of equally mishandling the response to the coronavirus.