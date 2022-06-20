We are here for all robbed, humiliated and dishonored citizens of Macedonia and we extend the hand to everyone, said the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.

I want to tell you clearly that the same centers that make your lives worse, and which do not offer a solution to any of your problems, are the source of this negative propaganda among Albanians against VMRO DPMNE! VMRO-DPMNE is an open party! We are here for everyone! And for Albanians! And for Turks! And for Serbs, Vlachs, Bosniaks, Roma, Egyptians and everyone else. We are here for all robbed, humiliated and dishonored citizens of Macedonia! We extend the hand to everyone! Join us in our fight for our mother Macedonia, says Mickoski.