In order to make a decision on the resignations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev reiterated in the TV duel with the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski that he will wait for the findings from the investigation into the Tetovo fire.

When answering questions about the tragedy in the Tetovo modular hospital where 14 people died, Zaev said that during the pandemic, Health Minister Venko Filipce and Deputy Minister Ilir Hasani were facing serious challenges. He also said that when he knows all the details of the case, he will make the final decision.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski says that they immediately demanded resignations in order to save human lives.

They went there to be treated, and unfortunately they returned them in a different condition, said Mickoski and demanded first moral and then criminal responsibility if it is confirmed that there is.

I guess you heard the screams from that modular hospital. I am shocked by the statement of the Prime Minister, who said that this was banal thing, said Mickoski, and to Zaev’s remark that we have avoided the Italian covid-scenario Mickoski added: