During a visit to Prilep, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that his personal priority in this region is to solve the problem of the long troubled producer of military equipment Eurokompozit. One of the few remaining state owned companies in Macedonia could not get a firm footing.

We don’t have a magic wand. I’m working to find a potential investor who would cover outstanding debts toward the employees and begin producing a line of products that could bring between 250 and 300 million EUR. It is my personal priority and I hope that we will have some good news soon, Mickoski said, adding that the problem with the company is that this industry can’t easily get bank loans.