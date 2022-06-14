Municipal committees are looking for more vehicles to enable people who have expressed a desire to attend the protest on Saturday, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski and announces mass attendance.

I expect mass attendance at the protest which will take place under the slogan “It is too much! Protest for changes”, the party leader, Hristijan Mickoski told DW.

Even last month, he described June 18, as a milestone between the first and second part of the party activities, which will continue during the summer. According to the announced activities, this summer will be very hot politically, and according to the economic indicators – very difficult.

Bad life, inflation, bad economy are becoming unbearable, and a huge number of citizens are looking for a way out of the current situation. And, knowing that 5 years have passed since the same government, it is very clear that in a few months from now on, life will not be better. From that aspect, the best solution is elections, in which this Government will be overthrown. The preparations are going on at a solid level and I can say that there is a huge interest and response by many people who will come to Skopje on June 18. Municipal committees are looking for more vehicles to enable people who have expressed a desire to attend the protest, said the party leader.

With a massive presence, the party wants to send a message to the government about the mood of the citizens for change, but it is also aware that those changes cannot happen overnight, nor with a single protest.

This government, which strongly usurps the institutions and processes, cannot fall with one protest rally. The purpose of the protest is to send a message that this people has its own position, but also to give a clear message that it can no longer continue like this. At the same time, we will send a message that the Government must not ignore the people and their will, and therefore in the following period we will be even louder and even more present, and in that aspect all options are possible, announced Mickoski, who will address the protest on Sunday.

At this moment, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE does not reveal all possible options, but says that they will culminate in mass activism.