At Monday’s session of the Central Committee, VMRO-DPMNE made a unanimous decision that it will participate in the elections on 15 July.

As the party leader Hristijan Mickoski said after the session, VMRO-DPMNE expects Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to schedule the elections.

Mickoski pointed out that the agreement on the date was delayed because he could not accept elections that would mean trampling on human lives and the health of citizens. During this period, he was guided by the protection of the health and will of the citizens. Both conditions / principles set by the party have been accepted by SDSM -protocols in place for protection of vulnerable categories of citizens, for them to be able to vote from home, rules that, he said, have not been accepted so far, as well as the presence of the OSCE / ODIHR election observation mission.

This is a test that can’t be corrected, a victory of good over evil, a victory of justice over injustice, of truth over falsehood, we have an economic fiasco, a capitulation in the health system, and strategic interests have not been realized. This is a point from which there is no return, the future of Macedonia is in your hands, Mickoski told the citizens, adding that renewal follows.

Mickoski also stressed that he expects a campaign in which the parties will show the differences, who really offers strategy and vision, and who does not offer anything.

For the past three years, we have witnessed a government that promised a lot, but apart from defeat, shame, debacle, crime, corruption, injustice, it did not offer anything, said Mickoski.

Answering reporters’ questions, he said the voter turnout could be lower due to Covid-19.

He called on citizens to go out and vote en masse.