After the summit in Washington, in an exclusive interview for Macedonian television, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski sent a message that the country wants to build good neighborly relations, but they should be based on a two-way street. In the conversation held in New York, where he had a meeting with the Macedonian emigrants, the prime minister says that he regrets that since the summit where messages of unification were supposed to be sent, there are politicians who still think of divisions.