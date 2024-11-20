Responding to calls from the opposition DUI party for early general elections, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he’s prepared to do so if VMRO-DPMNE loses the local elections scheduled in spring.

It’s not a problem to go to the polls. The results will be the same, maybe even worse for them. This Government has legitimacy to deliver what it promised over the next four years, but if it is necessary, we are ready to go to the polls tomorrow. In less than ten months we have local elections. Those will be the first test. If we receive a red card from the citizens in the local elections, we will call for immediate early general elections. But if the opposition loses, they should finally reorganize themselves, Mickoski said.

He pointed to polls showing that VMRO-DPMNE leads SDSM 5:1 and that the personal ratings of the leaders of the two parties are at 10:1 in his favor.