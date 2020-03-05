VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski explaining reforms in the judiciary, prosecution and political system said it is very important because a house is built from the ground up.

A huge group of experts is working, that part is not ready yet, the last final date is March 10 when we need to have the final version of the reforms we envisage and the public will be informed in due time about what we as VMRO-DPMNE are planning. But certainly not a “wham bam” judiciary, not a “Louis Vuitton” prosecution, not a “Swarovski” judiciary, but a real judiciary in which citizens will trust, not a judiciary with rating from 1 to 5, and not a judiciary that will disappoint citizens and make them leave the country.

According to Mickoski, the most important thing is to free the judiciary from the influence of politicians.