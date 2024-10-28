Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and his deputy Aleksandar Nikoloski inspected the work done on the Kicevo – Gostivar highway, that is supposed to connect Skopje to the Macedonian cultural capital Ohrid.

1, After literally two years fo vain talk and empty promises, we are finally seeing something that is the realization of the dream we have as a Government – to have our country host three crossroads. To become a road, railroad and energy crossroad. That is my personal dream and I will do everything to turn it into reality, Mickoski said.

The US-Turkish consortium Bechtel – Enka was given the no-bid contract to build this section of highway over challenging mountainous terrain, as well as three other lines. Mickoski said that in Saturday he will also inspect work on the planned Prilep – Bitola highway