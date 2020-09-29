You can’t reform the judiciary with Dobrila Kacarska in the Constitutional Court, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski discussing today’s nomination of one of the most loyal judges of the Zaev regime to the country’s top court. Kacarska was famouly rebuked by the Constitutional Court for her abuses of power and lead the scandalous April 2017 trial, which was used by the regime to pressure VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament to break party lines and support the imposed name change of Macedonia.

The problem in Macedonia is that both the young and the old no longer trust the system. We hear that Dobrila Kacarska is being promoted for her good services. You can’t reform the judiciary with her. You can’t restore the faith in the rule of law. The citizens will continue to feel disempowered, Mickoski said.