We have no intention of accepting constitutional amendments under these conditions, and our plan includes as a first step early parliamentary elections and anyone who has a plan to solve this problem should present it to the citizens. They are the sovereign of this country and let them decide, and then they will determine the future, said, among other things, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on the show “Samo intervju”.
Macedonia
Mickoski: We do not intend to accept constitutional amendments under these conditions
