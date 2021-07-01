VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, spoke in Thursday’s interview with TV Sitel about the current political situation in the country, his visit to Brussels, as well as the plans of VMRO-DPMNE for the upcoming period and the local elections.

Mickoski emphasized that the Republic of Macedonia has been stagnant for four years in relation to all layers of society, crime and corruption rule, and instead of getting closer the EU, Zoran Zaev with his policies distances Macedonia from starting EU negotiations. He added that undoubtedly the Republic of Macedonia will be part of the European Union, but not while Zoran Zaev is at the head of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia.

Zaev said for four years that Macedonia should reach agreements and find solutions to the problems with its neighbors, and now that it has sold out everything that could be sold out, the overwhelming fact is that what we thought was help on the road to the EU turned out to be the biggest problem, or blockade. Macedonia has a fundamental problem in terms of functioning, because the economy is at a low level, justice is captured, and only crime and corruption reign. These are big anomalies that cannot move Macedonia forward, but we will change that, added Mickoski.

We as VMRO-DPMNE at such meetings with the representatives of the European Union express our views and problems that we note, in order for the people of the EU have a clear picture of what kind of man captured the Republic of Macedonia and what is actually happening here. People in the EU understand things and they know what we are facing, but they say that it is the people who have to make the cut and save themselves. This means that the people should help themselves, said Mickoski.

For four years we have witnessed stunts, sales and humiliation, and in return we have not received anything. We are defeated both as a people and as a state, and the EU is unfortunately too far away at this moment. We must fight for a better tomorrow and work on the problems we have inside the country, and the EU will reward the real reforms and then we will become part of the European family, Mickoski concluded.