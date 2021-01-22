Macedonia has friends who support our progress, our stability and our future, but ultimately it is up to us to fight for it, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski after his regional tour. Mickoski met with Prime Ministers Orban, Jansa and Plenkovic during his visit to Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia, where he discussed Macedonia’s blocked EU integration.

Their support means progress, stability and a secure future for us and I thank them on their friendship. But first we must make the changes here, and regain our future. And then we will make bold steps forward, to join the family of friends, Mickoski said.