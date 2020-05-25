It is one thing what the government thinks, and another what the numbers say. We have not successfully dealt with the crisis when we are record holders in the region in terms of number of deaths per million inhabitants, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Monday’s interview TV Klan.

Today we have over twenty new cases, yesterday we had 37, while the countries in the region like Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro either count in a single digit number or have no patients on a daily basis. These are measurable numbers, this is a visible thing, said Mickoski.