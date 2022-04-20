VMRO-DPMNE delegation, led by the party president and vice-president Hristijan Mickoski and Vlado Misajlovski, and the mayors of Butel and Gazi Baba, Darko Kostovski and Boban Stefkovski, planted five trees in Smilkovo Lake, in memory of the killed boys and the fisherman in the massacre which happened 10 years ago, just before Easter.

It has been 10 years since the five murders near Smilkovo Lake. Filip Slavkovski, Aleksandar Nakevski, Cvetanco Ackovski, Kire Trickovski and Borce Stevkovski were brutally and cruelly killed 10 years ago before the Christian holiday of Easter. We paid tribute to the premature deaths of the young boys, who paid with their lives for no reason. Today we planted 5 trees in the yard of the Church of St. 40 martyrs at Smilkovo Lake to remember the 5 prematurely extinguished lives, said Mickoski.