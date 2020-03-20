In a Sitel TV interview, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called for urgent approval of the economic measures that are proposed by the opposition party, so that the Macedonian economy could be shielded from impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Our measures are robust and they are focused on two areas – saving businesses and jobs and keeping the budget solvent. Both lines will require money and both need to be pursued immediately. Every day we wait will lead to greater losses which will have to be covered by the citizens, and not the SDSM party. We proposed that Interim Deputy Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska and professor Trajko Slaveski are part of a tem that would work on the lending strategy and the areas where the loaned money would be most urgently needed, Mickoski said.

The SDSM led Government has been slow to accept measures proposed by the opposition and still hasn’t included people from the right political flank in the crisis management process, except for the five officials who were nominated in the Government to help prepare the elections.