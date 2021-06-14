VMRO DPMNE will continue to protest in order to prevent a new Macedonian national shame that will be detrimental for Macedonia’s history. Today, VMRO DPMNE protested again in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking the government to reveal to the public the secret negotiations and sales by Zaev and Buckovski in the agreement with Bulgaria.

We remain here to oppose these disastrous policies and to prevent another new Macedonian national shame, a shame that will mean the destruction of Macedonian history, Macedonian culture and interference in Macedonian history textbooks. It is our wealth, our property and Zoran Zaev has absolutely no right to decide for himself on such crucial issues concerning the Republic of Macedonia, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski on Monday.