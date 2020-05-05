Consensus is also needed when it comes to education and healthcare, and not only that and many other things. At a political debate, if we reduce it to why there is no consensus, so there is a consensus, we will never come to the answer to that question, we need to show that in practice. The previous VMRO-DPMNE government decided to build a clinical center that will cost a certain amount of money , it provided the money from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, made a project and so on, and the project began to develop. Another government comes, it says it is not good, we will cancel that contract, we will pay a fine for the funds that the previous government took and now we will make a new clinical center on another location in Vizbegovo and it lasts for days a year. After a year and a half, they say that they have decided that they will not do it here, they will do it towards Gjorce Petrov, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday on TV 24 regarding how this SDSM government is dealing with the coronavirus.