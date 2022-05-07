VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to move quickly on the opposition’s request for early elections, as in three days VMRO will begin to block the work of the Parliament.

We are prepared for an active blockade of the Parliament and we are calling on Kovacevski to meet me. If he wants to, he can bring others tho this meeting, Ali Ahmeti, Ljubco Georgievski, Pavle Trajanov… all his coalition partners. I will come with my associates and we can determine a date for early elections. Till then, I offer him our four teams, who can help him alleviate the problems of the crises situations we are in, Mickoski said during an event in Ohrid.