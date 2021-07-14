Today we start from Gazi Baba with the activities that will be take place all summer, where the party’s platform – Macedonia for all will be presented, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristija Mickoski ahead of Wednesday’s event in Gazi Baba.

Today we will talk about two very important topics, and that is seemingly I would say neglected by the public and that are energy and environment or ecology, two key topics that in our opinion as VMRO-DPMNE, as a coalition in the next local elections will be important for the citizens. Today we will talk about how the excise tax imposed by the government two years ago of three denars plus the value added tax to be returned again, through projects for education, culture, sports it is approximately 600 million denars per year for education , 600 million denars for culture and 600 million denars for sports annually, or in four years it is 2.4 billion denars per area or a total of 7.2 billion denars or 120 million euros, said Mickoski.

It is serious money that at the moment we do not know where it ends, ie ends up in unproductive costs, ends up in bribery, ends up in robbery, is criminalized,ends ups with corrupt politicians who are part of the government, he added.