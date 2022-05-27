We will build the kindergartens. These are not projects of either VMRO-DPMNE or SDSM, these are projects of the citizens of Gazi Baba. But, I am not sure that the Ministry will give approval for employment of staff that will educate our children, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said in Gazi Baba on Friday.

I am convinced, even if this corrupt and criminal government does not rise above the party interests, that the Municipality will provide employment of appropriate and licensed educators in the kindergartens from its own funds. And there will be no more children on the waiting lists in Gazi Baba, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also spoke about partisan institutions, one of the main reasons why the opposition insists on early elections.

The problem is that we have partisan institutions, partisan ministries and very bad ministers and members of Kovacevski’s cabinet. That is why we demand that there be early parliamentary elections so that the Government and the local self-government can implement the projects smoothly instead of negotiating tenders in private and stealing from the people as this Government does.

Apart from kindergartens, Mickoski announced other projects in Gazi Baba. Streets, communal infrastructure, fecal and atmospheric sewage, water supply, gyms, etc.