The ruling, SDSM led coalition, has serious difficulty in selecting its mayoral candidates and is evidently divided, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his Sitel TV interview. The initiative, Mickoski said, is with VMRO-DPMNE, which is now expanding its coalition with parties that represent ethnic Albanians.

SDSM still can’t complete the list of its mayoral candidates, because of the division it is facing, the opposition leader said.

SDSM removed a number of its current mayors and will not have them run for re-election, and several of them jumped rather than wait to be pushed, and initiated independent runs.