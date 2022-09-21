Answering a journalist’s question about what the party will do after the failed initiative to hold a referendum against the Agreement with Bulgaria, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that VMRO-DPMNE will continue to demolish this Government until early parliamentary elections are organized.
Regarding whether the opposition party will support Levica’s initiative, he said that “we can play the game of submitting initiatives to infinity”, but that a precedent has been set with the initiative of VMRO-DPMNE, for which the Parliament Speaker will one day be responsible.
We submitted an initiative that is in accordance with the law and the Constitution. One man in Parliament puts himself above all laws and above the Constitution and creates a precedent. That precedent will very soon become a practice, and in order for it not to become a practice, the person who created that precedent should be held accountable. And he will answer one day because he will not be in that place forever, his party will not appoint judges and prosecutors, he will very soon be in the opposition and that man will answer for his actions, said Mickoski.
