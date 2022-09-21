Answering a journalist’s question about what the party will do after the failed initiative to hold a referendum against the Agreement with Bulgaria, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that VMRO-DPMNE will continue to demolish this Government until early parliamentary elections are organized.

Regarding whether the opposition party will support Levica’s initiative, he said that “we can play the game of submitting initiatives to infinity”, but that a precedent has been set with the initiative of VMRO-DPMNE, for which the Parliament Speaker will one day be responsible.