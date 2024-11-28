Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski strongly denounced the work of the Judicial Council, as a completely politicized institution that is undermining investigations into credible corruption allegations.

Every meeting of the Government we are reading audit reports and every time I ask the auditor if the report is grounds for a criminal investigation, and whether it has been submitted to the state prosecutors. And always the answer is – yes. There are hundreds of reports submitted to the prosecutors. And every time a prosecutor has to sign off on an arrest warrant, he says he is feeling ill, has diarrhea, is choking, has fever.. And so they obstruct the investigation, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that he is feeling strongly disappointed from what is happening, and that “not before long, we will go into a robust action and, if necessary, we will deal with these corrupt judges and prosecutors differently”.

Mickoski said that there are several groups formed in the Judicial Council – the institution tasked with evaluating the work of the judges – and that there are hundreds of cases processed by the Interior Ministry and the Financial Police, that are not being acted upon.