We will make donations during the extended weekend (10-12.10.2020), for those who cannot afford to use the VAT-free weekend, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook, supporting the Youth Force Union for the organization of donation of technical equipment for attending online classes.

The education of every child is important! If you have a computer, laptop, tablet, monitor, keyboard, mouse, camera, speakers or similar equipment that you do not use, REGISTER HERE ⬇️ http://bit.ly/DonirameZaedno, wrote Mickoski.