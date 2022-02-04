Bulgaria is not ready to reciprocate and recognize the Macedonian minority, and demands from us to include the Bulgarian minority in the Macedonian Constitution, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, when asked by reporters what Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was demanding during last month’s meeting.



They mentioned what they said in public about changing the Constitution and including a part of the Bulgarian people, the insignificant Bulgarian minority in the Constitution, while they are not ready for reciprocity of a significant part of the Macedonian people living in our eastern neighbor, pointed out Mickoski.

Mickoski added that Bulgaria is also not ready to remove the humiliating footnote about the Macedonian language and admit that it is separate and different from the Bulgarian one, but also abuses EU membership to blackmail Macedonia into accepting a common history.