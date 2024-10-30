Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that his Government will not naively begin steps with regard to Bulgaria, without a political Government and without positive signals. Mickoski was asked if he would initiate amendments to the Constitution that would be implemented at the end of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Such a unilateral step would fully endanger our European integrations that were already shaken by the adventures of the previous Government. Of course we will not make one step forward without receiving a signal. Otherwise, we could have done that long ago, but we are not naive like Bujar Osmani, or Maricic or Kovacevski, to put trust in the interests of third parties. Our interest are the Macedonian people, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria held another inconclusive round of elections on Sunday, and it remains unclear whether the country will finally form a political Government that might enter into talks with the Macedonian Government.