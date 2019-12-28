Don’t expect VMRO-DPMNE to publish recorded conversations at press conferences. But we will submit everything we have to the MoI, the law enforcement authorities, whenever there’s trust, so they can further process it, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with MRT on Friday evening.

Bojan Jovanovski says “take a look at the surveillance footage in my house and it will be clear where the bag ended up.” Have you ever heard anyone dealing with the subject from that day to today? And we’re talking they fought against the regime. What regime? There is no bigger regime than this. You have an example of a connection between the authorities, the prosecution, the judicial silence. No one today is asking whether Ruskoska has been reviewing the tapes and whether there is really an answer to where the “Louis Vuitton” bag ended. Why has no one inspected it? There are indications that the government has warned Bojan Jovanovski that businessman Jordan Kamcev reported the case. Has someone asked Jovanovski who is the person from the government that warned him, asked Mickoski.