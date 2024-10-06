Hristijan Mickoski, the Prime Minister and President of VMRO-DPMNE, reaffirmed today the nation’s unwavering commitment to continuing down the path of European integration. According to him, Albania’s separation does not imply that it would join the EU right away, and the EU continues to treat us unfairly as a result of these actions. According to Mickoski, fears that we would turn into a prisoner state are baseless and the outcome of everyday political forces within the country.

By separating Albania from Macedonia in the accession process, you did a disservice to all skeptics and all forces that do not believe in the EU. We believe in the EU. And we believe that Macedonia’s membership in the EU is our strategic priority. EU membership is a cohesive factor along all lines of society, from ethnic to political. And we are unequivocally determined to continue on that path. The EU continuously shows injustice towards us with such moves. Although Albania’s movement and separation does not mean its quick membership in the Union, it is not the first time for us. We were in the same group with Bulgaria and Romania, then with Croatia, then with Serbia and Montenegro and finally with Albania. I am convinced that we will meet again at that time, and that is clear to everyone who knows the enlargement process and the situation in the EU, but still, we must not let the skeptics win and the country remains stuck in geopolitical futility. Membership in the Union must be alive, the process must be alive and we will offer proposals and solutions to overcome this status quo situation. At the same time, we will work dedicatedly on the reforms for membership in the Union and we will change the bad reality, it is for our good and we are aware of it – emphasizes Mickoski in his address at the 33rd annual conference of the UMS of VMRO-DPMNE which is held in Ohrid.

He declared that he will approach the European Commission and other partners through different institutional routes in order to find a dignified solution that aligns with national interests.

Dictations, to be clear, I do not accept. This process also requires understanding from the Union, which we expect to show the same faith in the European future of our region as our faith. Macedonia and our citizens have given too much and have been hostage to bilateral problems and demands for too long. I’m not looking for sympathy and excuses. I demand respect for my people. We plan to include the opposition in the processes, when the time comes. We will not promise things that are unachievable, but we will also not fail to consult the opposition and ask for support for our efforts. However, our goals are common and we have no doubt about it. Already next week I will send a letter to everyone involved in which I will announce and confirm my unequivocal will for dialogue, reforms and finding a solution. I am available for ideas and dialogue and all skeptics should know that. Topics such as isolation are more fears and psychological burden for skeptics from various backgrounds. We will move forward, whether someone likes it or not – stressed Mickoski.

He also mentioned that he personally does not need power at any cost.

